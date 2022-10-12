In Arunachal's Dibang Valley, Chasing Hydropower Projects Could End in Disaster

The go-ahead for the Etalin project in particular drew sharp criticism from noted conservationists from across the country this year.

And while protests on the ground in the Dibang belt had died down, voices of opposition have slowly begun to gain traction in recent years. A collective of voices came together to form the Dibang Resistance consisting of artists, researchers, and veteran activists from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Cutting across community lines and working in tandem with the state chapter of the Fridays For Future as well as other activists in Arunachal Pradesh, the Dibang Resistance has been attempting to raise awareness about the environmental damages that the two major hydropower projects — the DMP and Etalin — could have on the ecology of the larger Dibang Valley.

The Dibang Resistance group ended up gaining notoriety in February this year when one of its leaders was questioned and accused of being a conspirator in the defacing of a state-sponsored art project that commemorated the journey of Arunachal Pradesh's inclusion into the Indian nation.

Although opposition to the DMP and Etalin projects have found a voice in the online space, the resistance on the ground has not risen to the same levels as it was at before 2012.