Death Toll Rises to 26 in Uttarkashi Avalanche, 3 Still Missing

The death toll in the Uttarakhand avalanche rose to 26 on Saturday, 8 October, after seven more bodies of trapped mountaineers were brought down by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The avalanche had occurred earlier this week on 4 October at 17,000 feet above sea level “when a team of climbers (from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering) was returning after summiting Draupadi Ka Danda II peak” in Uttarkashi, reported India Today.