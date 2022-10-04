Typhoon Noru: Rapid Intensification Will Make It Difficult to Predict Storms

Philippines is prone to storm damage, experiencing nearly 20 tropical storms every year. Typhoon Noru was not even nearly the worst storm the country has experienced in the last decade, niether did it cause the most damage, but what was found startling was how quickly it gained strength.

This incident was very similar to the recent Hurricane Ian that went on a rampage across Cuba and the coast of US. Hurricane Ian was also predicted to be a Category 1 storm, however, by landfall it had risen to a Category 4 Hurricane.

While Noru was relatively tamer compared to other storms that have hit Philippines, it did leave a trail of destruction in its wake. The Typhoon caused nearly 51 million dollars of agricultural damage and killed 12 people in the Philippines, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).