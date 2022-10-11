Gurugram Floods: No Drainage, Thanks To A Neta-Builder Nexus Says Urban Planner

How can two hours of rainfall submerge Gurugram? What lies behind these floods? The inundated under-passes? The traffic jams? The mess?

The problem lies in how Gurugram was built, experts tell The Quint.

"In Gurugram, basic infrastructure was never built. Private builders sold plots without building good drains or water supply," Depinder Kapur, an urban planning expert tells us.

The Quint speaks with Depinder Kumar, Programme Director, Urban Water-Waste Management, Centre for Science and Environment, about urban planning of cities within the NCR, what are the factors that have been contributing to the flooding in Gururam and what similarities does Gurugram have with Bengaluru.