La Nina Was Responsible for the Surplus Rainfall in September: Report

India’s four-month-long monsoon ended on 30 September 2022. Despite the uncertain start, the end of September brought along surplus rains.

The Southwest monsoon was predicted to have above average rainfall. The country recorded 925 mm of rain against the normal of 870 mm from June 1 to September 30.

Monsoon variability has increased drastically due to climate change and this has become a cause for concern, a recent report by Climate Trends has said.