1.5° Celsius Threshold Breached on 86 Days: Why This Matters More Than You Think

To put it simply, global warming or an increase in global temperatures causes climate change – which leads to extreme weather events and impacts all forms of life on earth.

The UN report says that for 86 days in 2023, the temperature breached the 1.5 degrees Celsius mark, on an average globally.

Why this is important, Anumita Roychowdhury, Executive Director, Research and Advocacy, Centre for Science and Environment, tells The Quint is because this indicates that we are now going to see more of an increase in global temperatures.

But wait, let’s back up a little. What is the time frame we are looking at? The global temperature breached the 1.5 degrees Celsius mark, but compared to what?