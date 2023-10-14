Explained: Can Concerts Like Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Be Climate’s Endgame?

Taylor Swift's concert movie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, had its grand world premiere on 13 October. The ongoing tour, which the singer describes as a journey through all of her musical 'eras', is reportedly the potential highest-grossing musical tour of all time.

While the extraordinary success of The Eras Tour did make headlines for its staggering economic impact, it also piqued the interest of some political leaders who eagerly expressed their desire to host it.

But in the midst of all this fanfare, we swiftly left a 'blank space' for the most important discussion around the tour – its drastic environmental impact. So, let's talk about it.