Climate Change: Closing the Gap Between Deliberative Rhetorics & Lived Realities

Amid the larger pall of gloom in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic over recessionary concerns and geopolitical tensions, a buzzword that has captured the policy discourse is ‘K-shaped’ recovery. Time and again, for example, reports depict the dichotomy of rising demand for SUVs and high-end residential sales sitting alongside sluggish sales of scooters and more affordable housing.

However, beneath such dualities enabled and exacerbated by structural faultlines, fundamental dilemmas and a general perplexity linger amongst the hardpressed section of our populace. They are torn between pressing concerns of livelihood and daily survival on the one hand and the rhetoric on sustainability and climate adaptation that they encounter on the other.