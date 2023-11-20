A few kilometres ahead of the factory lies the coastal village of Poonthura, densely populated and bustling with fishing activities. The difference between Veli (where the effluent outlet is located) and Poonthura Beach was quite distinct. Peter, who sat on the shore wearing a bright pink shirt and knitting a fishing net, said, “I was 12 when I went out fishing for the first time. Back then, we would go hardly a kilometre inside the ocean because the fish varieties were in abundance. Now, the cost of kerosene and other items have gone up, but our incomes are dwindling because all the fish seem to be disappearing,” he said.

When asked about what he believes could be the reason, he said, “We know nothing beyond the limits of our village because we believe everything that the church says, and we’ve been told that this is just God's punishment.”

While a citizen-led movement has been going on for decades here, it was surprising to see several fisherfolk, like Peter, who are unaware of the effects of the effluents being released by the factory. (Photo: Smitha TK)

Rosemary, too, shared that while she is aware of the depleting count of marine life, she entrusts the church to make decisions for their lives and livelihoods.

Michael pointed out that the Vettucaud church has served as a poignant emblem of persistent societal protests spanning numerous decades. It has become a locus of inquiry where individuals seek resolutions to inquiries encompassing domains such as spirituality, cultural heritage, environmental concerns, and the frontiers of scientific knowledge, he shared.

For the people of Poonthura, their lives revolve around the church and the beach. Be it religious sermons, a game of rummy, a cricket match or a protest, people gather at this place near the church. (Photo: Smitha TK)

But it is “the uninformed way in which the church interferes in matters of science that has derailed their movement,” he added.

Vincent Raj, who has been taking people on 'toxic walks' along the coastline to showcase the extent of damage, said the church has been the primary enabler for these projects, plaguing the coast.

The Poonthura church has been a focal point of discussions, protests, and negotiations amid the fisherfolk, church, government, and company. (Photo: Smitha TK)

“When the church welcomed the Vizhinjam port, we explained that this will affect marine life, the coastline, and livelihoods, thus changing the course of nature. The church can serve the spiritual needs of the people, but why is it intervening in every day issues pertaining to the people? This is a crime being done in the name of God.”

Several leaders in these coastal villages told The Quint that every time their agitation catches steam, the church strikes up a deal with the company, and the issue fizzles away.

“At the end of every negotiation, we've seen the priest agree that the factory is innocent, which is bizarre. Then we will find out whether the company is funding the annual church festival or contributing to its painting. We are gatekeepers of the ocean, and here we are trading their lives and ours for the benefit of the rich. This community is living in its own bubble, like a frog in a well. Capitalising on the people’s trust, the church has been advocating the initiatives by TTP,” said Cruz.

The Quint spoke to several people of the fishing community who have participated in protests over four decades who echoed this sentiment. A 48-year-old man from Poonthura village, who didn’t wish to be named fearing backlash, said that he had spearheaded several protests but is now “tired of their efforts being quashed by the church.” He added, “I have given up the fight. Just two years ago, I threw away so many cartons of case sheets and meeting reports.”

When The Quint spoke to a few priests, they vehemently refuted the allegations. “We work for the welfare of the people so we take decisions in their best interest,” said a senior priest, who refused to comment further or give his name.

“The problem is we don’t have environmental lawyers or activists here. These protests are spearheaded by a few locals, and so when they lose interest, the movement loses momentum. The government is also playing with the minds of people by telling the company to throw temporary solutions at the fickle-minded, ignorant public,” said Jament.

Ajith, a fisherman who has been documenting the experiences of fellow fishermen regarding the decline in marine life over the years and the repercussions of effluent dumping, said, “The government and company have managed to create the illusion that this is just a micro issue. Unlike fisherfolk in Tamil Nadu, there is no collective support here in Kerala. Many fishermen believe only we got the benefit of jobs so we are alone in this fight. But our only solution is to just continue to collectively protest,” he said.

Climate rights activist AJ Vijayan believes that what makes this a complicated fight is that this fragile coastline has been stressed by several development projects such as TTPL and Vizhinjam port project.

“The CPI(M) and the Congress are arguing about who was responsible for these development projects. If that's the attitude and they are focussed on ‘development at any cost,’ how do you expect them to extradite action? Several ministers have paid bribes to common folk living a little away from the problem to sway the people. Despite being plagued by several natural and man-made disasters in the recent past, the state hasn’t come up with mitigation measures to combat climate change,” he said.

Interestingly, just a few months ago, the company sanctioned a welfare package for the villages which an activist described as, “Well, now it is all about something is better than nothing. We might as well get amenities while we face degradation.”

Georgee Ninan of TTPL said, “We have approved welfare packages to the tune of Rs 1.2 crore. We have introduced a small finance scheme through which fisherfolk can borrow money to grow their business. We are also providing assistance for those who can’t afford medical treatment and education.” There was no mention of jobs.