ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Infographic | Mumbai's Sinking Air Quality: Why Maharashtra Needs To Act Quick

FIT does a deep dive into the sinking air quality of Mumbai and why Maharashtra needs to act quick.

Garima Sadhwani
Published
Fit
4 min read
Infographic | Mumbai's Sinking Air Quality: Why Maharashtra Needs To Act Quick
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

With an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 181, Mumbai witnessed the most polluted air for the month on 24 October.

But this is not a surprise. Over the past three to four years, every October, Mumbai's air quality has been deteriorating at an increasing pace.

"For a long time, there was a complacency in Mumbai that the sea breeze will blow the pollution away since it's a coastal city. But data recently has been showing otherwise."
Anumita Roychowdhury, Executive Director, Research and Advocacy, Centre for Science and Environment

As pollution in Mumbai makes headlines, FIT does a deep dive into the numbers behind sinking air quality of Mumbai and why Maharashtra needs to act quick.

Also Read

Delhi's Green War Room: How Engineers & Scientists Are Fighting Air Pollution

Delhi's Green War Room: How Engineers & Scientists Are Fighting Air Pollution
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Air Pollution: Numbers That Matter

What's also concerning is that on some days, the air pollution in Mumbai has been worse than Delhi's – which is infamous for being India's most polluted city.

Also Read

No Organ Spared: How Air Pollution Affects Every Organ in Your Body

No Organ Spared: How Air Pollution Affects Every Organ in Your Body
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Dust, Debris & Waste: The Pollutants To Blame

But it's not just the pollutants that are to blame this time around. Climate change has been playing its part too.

Dr Gufran Beig, former project director of System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), tells FIT:

“Mumbai’s natural advantage, being a coastal city, is that wind reversal takes place every 3-4 days and sweeps away all the pollutants, improving the air quality. The wind speed that pushes pollutants out of Mumbai is also relatively higher.”

But, continues Dr Beig, "the surface winds which are usually fast in Mumbai have slowed down. The frequency of wind circulation has slowed too. This is the reason that air quality is deteriorating."

Also Read

India’s Clean Air Program Completes 4 Years – Fails to Keep Pollution in Control

India’s Clean Air Program Completes 4 Years – Fails to Keep Pollution in Control
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Maharashtra Needs To Act Quick

Maharashtra now needs to act quick. On Wednesday, 25 October, BMC issued a set of guidelines to curb pollution:

  • All construction sites should have sensor-based air pollution monitors.

  • All construction sites need to be surrounded by tin, metal sheets, or tarpaulin.

  • All debris and demolition sites should have water sprinklers.

  • All major roads will be cleaned daily by the BMC.

  • Open burning of waste has been banned.

But there's more that needs to be done. Raghu Murtugudde, Earth System Scientist at IIT Bombay, tells FIT:

“Maharashtra needs to look at how winds are changing and how to control where the pollution is coming from. There’s a lot of dust coming from Pakistan, Northwestern India, Central India, etc. The winds coming down from the Western Ghats are warm and are trapping pollution in the air too.”

Anumita Roychowdhury, Executive Director, Research and Advocacy, Centre for Science and Environment, agrees with Murtugudde. She also points out that currently there are lags in the implementation of policy measures that need to change.

She suggests:

  • Construction sites require stringent implementation of dust control measures.

  • Construction and demolition waste should be segregated, disposed consciously, and recycled too.

  • To prevent open burning of waste, BMC needs to set up adequate material recovery and recyclable centres.

  • Solid fuels in eateries need to be eliminated.

  • Cleaner Action Plan needs to be spread across sectors to address every source of pollution.

  • Public transport needs to be improved.

Also Read

Video | Air Pollution Is Raising The Risk of Lung Cancer in Non-Smokers: Expert

Video | Air Pollution Is Raising The Risk of Lung Cancer in Non-Smokers: Expert

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from fit

Topics:  Air Pollution   Health   Mumbai 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×