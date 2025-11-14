COP30 Infographic: Some Stark Numbers Behind the Push to Phase Out Fossil Fuels

With COP30 now underway in Brazil, and framed as an ‘implementation’ COP, a key question that has been raised is whether it will finally deliver on the pledge made at COP28 to phase out fossil fuels.

While the fossil-fuel phase out is not formally part of the COP30 agenda, a diplomatic push for it is unfolding behind the scenes.

In the run-up to the summit, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ignited momentum by urging world leaders to adopt a concrete plan to “overcome dependence on fossil fuels.”