COP30 Infographic: Some Stark Numbers Behind the Push to Phase Out Fossil Fuels
Though not on the official agenda, COP30 faces pressure to act on phasing out fossil fuels.
Shelly Walia, Anoushka Rajesh & Vibhushita Singh
Climate Change
New data underscore the widening gap between climate goals and reality: global CO₂ emissions are set to hit new highs even as renewables dominate global power additions and clean-energy investment accelerates.
(Photo: Kamran Akhtar/The Quint)
With COP30 now underway in Brazil, and framed as an ‘implementation’ COP, a key question that has been raised is whether it will finally deliver on the pledge made at COP28 to phase out fossil fuels.
While the fossil-fuel phase out is not formally part of the COP30 agenda, a diplomatic push for it is unfolding behind the scenes.
In the run-up to the summit, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ignited momentum by urging world leaders to adopt a concrete plan to “overcome dependence on fossil fuels.”
His call has reportedly drawn nearly 100 countries into a growing coalition seeking a stronger phase-out commitment and a roadmap to achieve it, despite fierce resistance from major oil producers.
Meanwhile, new data underscores the widening gap between climate goals and reality: global CO₂ emissions are set to hit new highs even as renewables dominate global power additions and clean-energy investment accelerates. Here are some key facts that could shape the discussions over fossil fuels at COP30.