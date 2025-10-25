Explained: India’s Biodiversity Credits Can Succeed If Communities Are Involved

India is at a decisive juncture in conservation finance.

According to its National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan, an average of Rs 81,664 crore will be required each year between 2024-25 and 2029-30 to meet the country’s biodiversity goals and targets for 2030 and 2050.

In this context, biodiversity credits have emerged as a promising tool.

With biodiversity loss accelerating, climate threats multiplying, and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework’s 2030 targets drawing near, India can no longer afford to treat biodiversity credits as a distant experiment.