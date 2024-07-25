Need a People-Centric Approach for India’s Climate Finance Taxonomy, Say Experts

On Tuesday, 23 July, while presenting the Union Budget 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Centre will work on developing a “taxonomy for climate finance” in the country.

She said, “This will support achievement of the country’s climate commitments and green transition.”

A taxonomy for climate finance, according to the European Union’s definition of the term, “is a classification system that defines criteria for economic activities that are aligned with a net zero trajectory by 2050 and the broader environmental goals other than climate.”

For the EU, taxonomies have helped with “direct investments to economic activities” that are most needed for a transition to clean and green energy.