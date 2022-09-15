Explained: What Is Biodiversity Finance?

However, a biodiversity financial need assessment for implementing India’s National Biodiversity Action Plan for the same time period, pegs the required finances at around Rs. 90,000 crore ($12 billion) annually. The most recent estimate in 2018, suggests that at least $2.5 trillion will be required to meet India’s climate change actions by 2030.

The report also outlines four key problems that biodiversity finance faces in India – externality, search costs, information asymmetry, and scalability. Externality refers to the lack of recognition or reparation that commercial businesses provide for the environmental degradation that they cause.

Search costs refer to the difficulties that investors encounter when they look for genuine biodiversity-related projects to finance. Information asymmetry represents the lack of clarity on what activities are ‘green’ or ‘beneficial for biodiversity’.