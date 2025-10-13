COP30 Countdown: Can the Amazon Shine Despite Belém’s Logistics Woes?

“In the short term, the Amazon needs to create financial systems to boost forest restoration across the entire biome and strengthen local adaptive capacity of Amazonian societies. In the long term, what we need is to create leverages for global decarbonisation, with equity and justice as principles.” Flores adds.

Last month, Brazil announced that it will invest the first $1 billion in the Tropical Forest Forever Facility, an ambitious $125 billion fund to protect tropical forests.

"It looks like a good promise as it will be another way of securing funding for tropical forests," says Lapola.

However, he underlines the need to phase out fossil fuels. "It's important for leaders to know that deforestation will be responsible for about 10 percent of the emissions. I'm not confident that tropical forests will mitigate significantly climate change. There's a limit to how much carbon the forests can absorb. So, the big issue to be dealt with at COP30 is fossil fuels. Are we going to phase out of oil?" asks the Brazilian researcher.

In the meantime, Brazil is framing COP30 as the "Implementation COP" to shift the global climate conversation from promises to action. That assertion is not without its roadblocks. Thawaney says the least that should be achieved is by "not regressing” in the climate negotiations.