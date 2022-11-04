The Climate Change Dictionary | Can Carbon Dioxide Be Sold? Yes! Here's How

'The Climate Change Dictionary’ is all about the buzzwords in the global politics of climate change, and as we inch closer to COP 27, carbon trading and carbon markets are a hot topic.

Carbon, which was once only a major cause for pollution and the dire fluctuations in our climate, has now become a tradable commodity that is slowly creating its own market system around the world, along with other greenhouse gasses (GHGs).

Carbon trading is a mechanism to manage GHG and carbon emissions across the globe.