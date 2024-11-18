'A Win For Custodians': How COP16 Outcomes Shape India’s Biodiversity Future

This decision could be a step in the right direction for a biodiversity-rich nation like India, where indigenous communities have long fought for their rights over genetic resources (used across sectors for profit) and voiced the need for fair benefit-sharing.

Under this new fund, companies meeting certain financial numbers from the use of genome data—like assets over ₹166 crore, sales of ₹415 crore, or profits of ₹41.5 crore—will contribute a portion of their revenue to the ‘Cali Fund.’

This fund will be directed and distributed towards supporting biodiversity conservation efforts in the countries that provide these invaluable resources.