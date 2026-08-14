As India Chases Energy Growth, Korba's Residents Are Left to Bear the Cost

Even in villages yet to face displacement, mining expansion has reshaped everyday life.

Dust from coal transport and blasting has affected crop yields, say residents. Vegetable farming has declined, groundwater levels have fallen and heavy blasting has left cracks in houses.

Deepak Sahu of the Chhattisgarh Kisan Sabha says safety buffer zones have not been adequately maintained, leaving nearby settlements increasingly exposed to blasting activity.

At a roadside tea stall in Naraibodh, a resident of the village says, “We have water problems. Our borewells have completely dried up. There is no water coming into the borewells.”

When asked about the government pipeline, he says, “Even those don’t have any water...the wells have all dried up.”

Pointing towards a house across the road, where cracks are visible on the boundary wall and the house itself, he says, “Look at this, the blasting has caused it to crack all over. Every house has the same problem.”

At the tea stall, another resident points towards the Gevra mine. “In the summer, dust blows in from there. When there are storms or strong winds, all of it comes this way,” he says.

In front of the tea stall, the Gevra-Basti road ahead was closed, but schoolchildren in uniform could be seen cycling past the obstruction even as vehicles took the diversion to the left. Residents say that a school further along will also eventually be affected by the mine’s expansion.

One of them says the entire village could be displaced within the next two or three years. “They’re demolishing the houses one by one… this entire area will be gone.”

(SECL was contacted for its response to queries regarding concerns over blasting and its impacts on nearby communities, environmental impacts of mining operations, land acquisition and rehabilitation, and employment for displaced families. The company had not responded at the time of publication.)