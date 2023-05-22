How Odisha's Resettlement Plan for Satabhaya's Climate Refugees Went Off Script

"Satabhaya, in Kendrapara district of Odisha, was once a bustling area. Now, it is devoid of life, with a few things strewn around here and there. They are remnants of the life that existed here. Everything that once stood in the area has been washed away due to coastal erosion," Ranjan Panda, a researcher, environmentalist, and activist, told The Quint.

In 2008, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced that villagers – or climate refugees – from Satabhaya would be shifted to Bagapatia village (which is about 12 km from Satabhaya).

Fifteen years later – though he kept his promise – the resettlement process has not exactly been smooth.

The resettlement began in 2017 after several delays, when the Odisha government relocated 571 families from Satabhaya to 17 grid-like lanes in Bagapatia.