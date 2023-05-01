‘Ground Is Sinking, Houses Are Cracking’: People of Jharia Fear for Their Lives

Underground fire is coming onto the surface, the walls of the houses keep cracking, and the ground is gradually sinking.
(Photo: The Quint/Anand Dutta)
Video Producers: Azhar Ansar, Aparna Singh
Video Editors: Karuna Mishra, Pawan Kumar
“At night, it feels like this is the burning Lanka.”
“The ground is sinking because of the underground fire”
“Everyday we fear what will happen at night...”
Today, while several countries are struggling with an energy crisis, Jharkhand alone can fulfill India’s energy requirements for the next 70 years. Jharkhand has 29 percent of India’s coal reserves – highest in the nation.
According to the Geological Survey of India, Jharkhand has 86,000 million tonnes of coal reserve. From anthracite to bituminous to lignite, Jharkhand has an abundance of high quality coal.
The ground is sinking as the underground fire makes its way to the surface.
The people of Jharia have been living in fear for the last 30 years. Chinta Devi’s house that is in shambles tells the story of every family living in Jharia.
“There are cracks everywhere. There are cracks on the ground. The situation makes us tense,” said China Devi, while showing us the state of her house.
Kailu Paswan, a resident of Jharia, told The Quint that the ground can burst anytime.
Most houses in Jharia are in shambles.
Geeta Devi, another resident, said, “During the day things are still okay. But we don’t know what will happen at night. When the day breaks, we know we have survived another night.”
According to the a report by the Ministry of Coal, 15 people were killed and 27 were injured from 2015-17 due to the sinking of the ground.
As per the master plan by the Jharia Rehabilitation and Development Authority, 79,000 families were supposed to be relocated by 2021. But as per the Ministry of Coal, only 4,049 families – only 5 percent of the families – have been relocated to Belgadia.
But people living here said that there are no employment opportunity and no facilities. The houses already have cracks on walls and ceilings.
