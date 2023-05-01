‘Ground Is Sinking, Houses Are Cracking’: People of Jharia Fear for Their Lives

Today, while several countries are struggling with an energy crisis, Jharkhand alone can fulfill India’s energy requirements for the next 70 years. Jharkhand has 29 percent of India’s coal reserves – highest in the nation.

According to the Geological Survey of India, Jharkhand has 86,000 million tonnes of coal reserve. From anthracite to bituminous to lignite, Jharkhand has an abundance of high quality coal.