Is There Really a 'Ban on Mining Leases' in Aravallis? Experts Debunk 5 Claims

Is the Aravalli Range at risk of losing its protected status or not?

What is the Aravallis’ total area?

How much of it is currently being mined, and how much will be opened up in the future?

These are basic yet consequential questions that the Central government should be able to answer clearly and conclusively. Instead, the Aravalli row has grown increasingly opaque and convoluted.

After weeks of online backlash and widespread protests over the new 100‑metre definition of the Aravalli Hills, the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has now said that it has issued directions to states for "a complete ban on the grant of new mining leases in the Aravallis".

The statement came after almost a week of damage‑control efforts by the ministry.