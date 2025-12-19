If Aravalli Is Lost, Can North India Survive?

If you look closely at a map of India, a discontinuous, elongated mountain chain comes into view, stretching from western to northern India, fragmented in places, and nearly invisible in others.

It takes its first silent breath near the Delhi Ridge, moves southward across the rocky plateaus of southern Haryana, traverses the vast, sun-scorched landscapes of Rajasthan, and finally comes to rest quietly near Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

This mountain range is the Aravalli. Shaped by billions of years of tectonic upheaval, erosion, wind, rain, and time, it stands as one of Earth’s most ancient natural guardians. Its existence is so old that its rocks still carry the dust, ash, and memory of the planet’s formative epochs.

Like an elderly, contemplative sage; quiet, restrained, and enduring; the Aravalli has long stood watch over North India’s climate, groundwater, winds, and ecosystems.