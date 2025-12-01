‘Death by Definition’: Why Climate Activists Are Protesting SC’s Aravalli Ruling

“Hum pollution ke niche, sarkaar Aravalli ke peechhe, WTE lega meri jaan, haaye Bhandwari (landfill) se pareshaan… Bola sirf ‘sau metre ke upar’ Supreme Court ki Aravalli definition, yeh definition legi sabki jaan, haaye sarkaar se pareshaan...”

Set to the tune of the famous Hindi song Kajaraa Mohabbat Wala, these lines were sung by activists, concerned residents, parents and children who gathered at the Chakkarpur–Wazirabad Eco-Restoration Corridor in Gurugram for a “Sunday Baithak”, put together by Aravalli Bachao, to raise their objection against two recent policy moves that they say will lead to the “death by definition” of the Aravallis.

The satirical song may be a facetious way to draw attention to a serious issue, but the situation is anything but funny, say activists who have spent years fighting to protect the Aravallis, and now find themselves facing yet another battle.

On 20 November, the Supreme Court accepted a Union Environment Ministry panel’s redefinition of the Aravalli hills, along with its proposal to exempt waste-to-energy (WTE) plants and landfills from mandatory environmental clearance. Both decisions have been sharply criticised by activists and experts, who say they will make it easier to open up protected Aravalli land for mining and other commercial activity.

"This is the culmination of issues that have been building up for years. While politicians often prioritise business interests, people's interests lie in protecting the environment. These two have always clashed. Now, the conflict has reached a point where the public is losing, and business interests are taking the upper hand," Col (retd) SS Oberoi, Managing Trustee of Aravalli Bachao, tells The Quint.