Documentary Watch | "Aravalli Bachao, A Citizen's Movement"

Year 2019: The Beginning of These Protests

Citizens who are a part of the movement believe if the "Aravallis go, we go." These citizens have taken it upon themselves to protest against projects and policies that adversely impact the ecosystem around the mountain range.

This range runs over 692 kilometers from Gujarat and Rajasthan to Haryana and Delhi. The forests falling in Haryana, spanning over 40,000 hectares, have seen the most degradation. These serve as a massive carbon sink for Delhi and NCR and are also a part of a wildlife corridor that is rich in flora and fauna.

The citizens say that the Aravallis are under threat and this is the absolute last opportunity to save the mountain range and its ecosystem, 25% of which has already been wiped out by mining activities in the late sixties. Around 50,000 acres of the Aravallis are not even classified as forests, making land diversion for non-forest purposes easy.

The movement began in 2019 with a series of protests outside the metro stations in Gurugram, against a bill to amend the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA). These amendments would have made it even easier to degrade the Aravallis.

The bill was passed despite protests. But the protests continued. The movement reached out to more people and steadily gathered speed.