Fact-Check: Is This Video From a Save Aravalli Protest in Rajasthan? No!

A video showing a large crowd gathered in a hilly area is being widely shared on social media.

What's the claim?: The viral post claims that the video shows scenes from the Save Aravalli protests taking place across Rajasthan in response to the recent Supreme Court order.

Some context: On 20 November 2025, the Supreme Court of India accepted a revised definition of what would qualify to be called Aravalli hills as proposed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).