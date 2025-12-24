Fact-Check: Is This Video From a Save Aravalli Protest in Rajasthan? No!

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Is This Video From a Save Aravalli Protest in Rajasthan? No!

The video is from a wrestling tournament held on 30 August in Rajasthan, predating the 'Save Aravalli' protests.

Priyanshi Khandelwal
WebQoof
Published:
A video showing a large crowd gathered in a hilly area is being widely shared on social media.

What's the claim?: The viral post claims that the video shows scenes from the Save Aravalli protests taking place across Rajasthan in response to the recent Supreme Court order.

Some context: On 20 November 2025, the Supreme Court of India accepted a revised definition of what would qualify to be called Aravalli hills as proposed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

  • Under the revised definition, only landforms rising 100 metres or more above the local relief qualify as the Aravalli hills.

  • Following the order, protests were reported in several parts of Rajasthan, including Jaipur and Udaipur.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source:Instagram/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar posts can be found here and here.)

What's the truth?: The viral claim is false.

  • The video is from a wrestling tournament held on 30 August 2025 at Kariri Khanpur, a village in the Mahwa tehsil of Dausa district, Rajasthan.

  • None of the reports related to the Save Aravalli protests include visuals matching the viral clip.

What we found: We ran the keyframes from the viral clip through the Google's reverse image search.

  • We found the same clip posted on instagram posted by a user on 30 August 2025, it predates the timing of when the protests started.

  • The user also identified the location and the context of the video in the caption as Rajasthan's biggest wrestling tournament at Kariri Khanpur.

  • We also found a video with same background and scenes from the viral clip uploaded on a YouTube channel called 'Rajasthan TV', which was premiered on 31 August 2025.

  • We also found a report on the event published by Dainik Bhashkar on 30 August 2025, which corroborates the date of the Instagram post.

Report about the incident was published in Dainik Bhaskar

(Source: Dainik Bhaskar /Screenshot)

Conclusion: The viral claim is false. The video is from a wrestling touranament at Kariri Khanpur on 30 August 2025.

