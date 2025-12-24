Fact-Check: Is This Video From a Save Aravalli Protest in Rajasthan? No!

advertisement
A video showing a large crowd gathered in a hilly area is being widely shared on social media.
What's the claim?: The viral post claims that the video shows scenes from the Save Aravalli protests taking place across Rajasthan in response to the recent Supreme Court order.
Some context: On 20 November 2025, the Supreme Court of India accepted a revised definition of what would qualify to be called Aravalli hills as proposed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).
Under the revised definition, only landforms rising 100 metres or more above the local relief qualify as the Aravalli hills.
Following the order, protests were reported in several parts of Rajasthan, including Jaipur and Udaipur.
What's the truth?: The viral claim is
The video is from a wrestling tournament held on 30 August 2025 at Kariri Khanpur, a village in the Mahwa tehsil of Dausa district, Rajasthan.
None of the reports related to the Save Aravalli protests include visuals matching the viral clip.
What we found: We ran the keyframes from the viral clip through the Google's reverse image search.
We found the same clip posted on instagram posted by a user on , it predates the timing of when the protests started.
The user also identified the location and the context of the video in the caption as Rajasthan's biggest wrestling tournament at Kariri Khanpur.
We also found a video with same background and scenes from the viral clip uploaded on a YouTube channel called 'Rajasthan TV', which was premiered on 31 August 2025.
We also found a report on the event published by Dainik Bhashkar on 30 August 2025, which corroborates the date of the Instagram post.
Conclusion: The viral claim is false. The video is from a wrestling touranament at Kariri Khanpur on 30 August 2025.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)