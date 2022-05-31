'Bandhwari Landfill Harming Aravalli Forest, Poisoning Groundwater in NCR'

The Aravalli forests and the hills surrounding India's National Capital Region are home to many leopards, nilgais, jackals, civet cats, reptiles, birds, and other wildlife. They are also the biggest source of recharge for Delhi-NCR's groundwater and have the potential to push 2 million litres of water per hectare into the ground every year.

For the water-starved areas of Gurugram, Faridabad, Delhi, and the rest of NCR where groundwater levels are falling dangerously low, the Aravallis are a lifeline.

But unfortunately, the existence of the Bandhwari landfill in the middle of the eco-sensitive Aravallis is poisoning this lifeline, affecting the water security of millions of people living in the NCR.