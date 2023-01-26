AAP’s Shelly Oberoi Moves SC To Hold MCD Mayoral Polls in ‘Time-Bound Manner’
The newly-elected MCD House was adjourned on 24 January after a second unsuccessful attempt at electing a Mayor.
Delhi mayoral candidate from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shelly Oberoi, on Thursday, 26 January, went to the Supreme Court to demand that elections to the civic body's highest post be conduced in a "time bound manner."
NDTV reported that a hearing is likely to take place on Friday.
The newly-elected MCD House was adjourned on 24 January after a second unsuccessful attempt at electing a Mayor and Deputy Mayor amid ruckus and chaos.
Consequences of the delay: Major decisions that are yet to be taken by the MCD's executive wing will now face further delay since a Mayor is yet to be elected. While in the current situation, according The Hindu, the Special Officer will continue to remain in his post till a Mayor is elected.
But major decisions – policy matters, development works and financially heavy projects – will have to wait till the process is completed.
What did the AAP say?: The AAP, who won majority in the MCD polls last month, not only alleged bias by the stand-in presiding officer, a BJP councillor, but added that the BJP wants to use "illegal means" during the election.
The BJP's Quip: Meanwhile, the BJP, which was unseated in MCD polls after 15 years, claimed that the AAP is "scared" as its councillors may not vote for their own candidate.
Why Was The House Adjourned on Tuesday?: On Tuesday, presiding officer Satya Sharma of the BJP, appointed by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, administered the oath to 10 nominated councillors, known as the aldermen, first.
This came despite opposition from the AAP, which claimed that these nominated members do not have the right to vote as per the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957.
Who are the nominees for Mayor?: The AAP has nominated Shelly Oberoi for the post of Mayor while the BJP candidate is Rekha Gupta. The nominees for the post of deputy mayor are Aaley Mohammad Iqbal (AAP) and Kamal Bagri (BJP).
Why Are The Mayor Polls Important? The civic polls were held on 4 December saw the AAP emerge as the clear winner, scoring 134 wards and ending the BJP's 15-year rule.
The BJP won 104 wards to finish second, while the Congress won only nine seats. The Congress party skipped the Mayoral polls.
Despite losing the MCD elections, the BJP had in the past hinted that it will fight the AAP for the post of the Mayor, making this a battle of prestige between the two parties
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from what-we-know
25 10% off
100 10% off
200 10% off
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.