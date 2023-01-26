AAP’s Shelly Oberoi Moves SC To Hold MCD Mayoral Polls in ‘Time-Bound Manner’

What did the AAP say?: The AAP, who won majority in the MCD polls last month, not only alleged bias by the stand-in presiding officer, a BJP councillor, but added that the BJP wants to use "illegal means" during the election.

The BJP's Quip: Meanwhile, the BJP, which was unseated in MCD polls after 15 years, claimed that the AAP is "scared" as its councillors may not vote for their own candidate.

Why Was The House Adjourned on Tuesday?: On Tuesday, presiding officer Satya Sharma of the BJP, appointed by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, administered the oath to 10 nominated councillors, known as the aldermen, first.