MCD Results 2022: AAP Wins Delhi, BJP Wins Over 100 Wards, Cong a Distant Third

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday, 7 December surpassed the majority mark and secured victory in 132 seats in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, the polling for which was conducted on 4 December across Delhi. Here is all you need to know:

How many seats?: Of the total 250 seats, AAP won 132, while the BJP came a close second after winning 104 seats. The Congress’ tally, however, dropped to a dismal nine seats, while three seats went to other candidates.

Why is this important? The Arvind Kejriwal-led party wrested power from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has helmed the national capital’s municipal body for the past 15 years. AAP had banked its campaign on anti-incumbency.