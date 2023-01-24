Delhi's Wait For Mayor To Continue, AAP-BJP Fight Stalls Elections Again

Why Was The House Adjourned? On Tuesday, presiding officer Satya Sharma of the BJP, appointed by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, administered the oath to 10 nominated councillors, known as the aldermen, first.

This despite opposition from the AAP which claims that these nominated members do not have the right to vote as per the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957.

The AAP has nominated Shelly Oberoi for the post of Mayor while the BJP candidate is Rekha Gupta. The nominees for the post of deputy mayor are Aaley Mohammad Iqbal (AAP) and Kamal Bagri (BJP).