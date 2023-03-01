Indian Man Killed in Australia for Allegedly Stabbing Train Station Cleaner

An Indian national was shot dead by the police in Australia on Tuesday, 28 February, after he allegedly stabbed a cleaner at a Sydney railway station and threatened security officials.

Who is the deceased? The Consulate General of India in Sydney identified the deceased as 32-year-old Mohamed Rahmathullah Syed Ahmed, who hails from Tamil Nadu.

The incident: Ahmed allegedly attacked a cleaner at Sydney's Auburn train station, Sydney Morning Herald reported the police as saying.

Two police officials were confronted by Ahmed when they were leaving the police station. One of them fired three shots - two of which struck Ahmed in the chest. A constable also used a taser on him.

Ahmed was treated at the scene by paramedics and rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.