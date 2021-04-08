Will Create Anti-Romeo Squads in WB if Voted to Power: Adityanath
“To safeguard the interest of sisters and daughters, BJP will put TMC’s Romeos behind bars,” Adityanath said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a public meeting in West Bengal’s Hooghly on Thursday, 8 April, said that if his party comes to power in the state, it will create ‘anti-Romeo squads’ and put Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) ‘Romeos’ behind bars.
The BJP leader said, “To safeguard the interests of sisters and daughters, BJP will create Uttar Pradesh-like anti-Romeo squads in Bengal and put all TMC Romeos behind bars.”
Adityanath also said that after the results of the Assembly polls are announced, Trinamool supremo and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee “will start saying Jai Shree Ram”.
While accusing the TMC, Adityanath said that during the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) protests in the country, TMC workers were seen supporting the people who were instigating violence.
“During CAA protests, TMC workers were supporting those who were instigating violence. In UP, we put up hoardings of rioters and confiscated their properties. Mamata didi can’t do this as she sees them as TMC’s vote bank,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
