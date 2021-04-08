Will Create Anti-Romeo Squads in WB if Voted to Power: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a public meeting in West Bengal’s Hooghly on Thursday, 8 April, said that if his party comes to power in the state, it will create ‘anti-Romeo squads’ and put Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) ‘Romeos’ behind bars.

The BJP leader said, “To safeguard the interests of sisters and daughters, BJP will create Uttar Pradesh-like anti-Romeo squads in Bengal and put all TMC Romeos behind bars.”