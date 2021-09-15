WB, Odisha See Max Increase in Crimes Against Women; Decline in Delhi, UP: NCRB
A total of 3,71,503 cases were registered in 2020, showing a decline of 8.3% from the 4,05,326 in 2019.
The overall crimes against women in the country reduced by 8.3% in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report released on Tuesday, 14 September.
A total of 3,71,503 cases of crime against women were registered in 2020, showing a decline of 8.3% from the 4,05,326 cases in 2019.
The majority of the cases were registered under ‘Cruelty by Husband or His Relatives’ (30.0%) followed by ‘Assault on Women with Intent to Outrage her Modesty’ (23.0%), ‘Kidnapping & Abduction of Women’ (16.8%) and ‘Rape’ (7.5%), the data showed.
Meanwhile, a total of 35,331 cases of crime against women were registered in 19 metropolitan cities (those having a population of more than 2 million) during 2020, showing a decrease of 21.1% over 2019 (44,783 cases).
West Bengal and Odisha saw the most increase in crimes against women in 2020 compared to 2019. On the other hand, Delhi saw a decline from 13,395 cases in 2019 to 10,093 cases in 2020. Uttar Pradesh was one of the states showing the sharpest decline, with cases going down from 59,853 in 2019 to 49,385 in 2020.
The report also said cases registered under Crimes against Women, Children and Senior Citizens, Theft, Burglary, Robbery and Dacoity had declined since the country was under complete lockdown during the first wave of the pandemic.
Overall Crimes in Delhi Saw a Dip of 16%; Increase in UP
Overall, crimes in Delhi reduced by 16% in 2020 compared to 2019. However, in 2019, the capital had recorded a nearly 20% rise in crime compared to 2018.
A total of 2,49,192 cases were registered in the national capital under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in 2020, showing a massive decline of 50,283 than those reported in 2019. In 2018, the total IPC cases in Delhi were 2,49,012.
Crimes such as murder and kidnapping, and crimes against women reduced in 2020 compared to 2019. Murder cases declined by 9% in 2020 compared to 2019.
Meanwhile, cases in UP have been steadily increasing since 2018, which is in contrast to the recent statements made by the state’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A total of 3,42,355 cases were registered under different sections of the IPC in 2018, increasing to 3,53,131 in 2019 and 3,55,110 in 2020.
Crimes Against SCs Increase by 9.4%
A total of 50,291 cases were registered for crimes against Scheduled Castes (SCs), showing an increase of 9.4% over 2019 (45,961 cases). The crime rate registered showed an increase from 22.8 in 2019 to 25.0 in 2020.
