‘The Point Is Not to Surrender’: The Sudha Bharadwaj I Know

“Sudha’s got bail!” These were the three words we have been desperate to hear for over three years and for which our brilliant and committed lawyers – Adv Yug Mohit Chaudhry and his team – have left no stone unturned; news her daughter Maaysha (Anu to all of us) has agonised over and lived for the past three years. And yet, I couldn’t believe it until I spoke to the lawyers myself. For all of us, Sudha’s friends and family, it is devastating that on some technicality the other co-accused were denied default bail. It is by now clear to everyone that this is a patently false case based on dubious, fraudulent, and inadmissible evidence against the country’s foremost human rights defenders, and that the process itself is the punishment. Father Stan Swamy’s death was nothing short of execution without trial.

Of course, even now we know that the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) resentment and frustration will not make Sudha’s release easy. But this default bail order has exposed and weakened the edifice of the entire case.