NIA Moves Supreme Court Against Bail to Sudha Bharadwaj in UAPA Case: Report

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) moved Supreme Court against the bail granted to UAPA accused Sudha Bharadwaj by the Bombay High Court, NDTV reported.

The move by the NIA comes just days after she was granted default bail on Wednesday, 1 December, and was asked to be produced in the NIA court on 8 December to decide the conditions of her bail.

In prison since 2018 after being charged with the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) over the Bhima-Koregaon unrest.