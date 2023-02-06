Silhouettes of Past: How 'Gamak Ghar' Made Me Look at Ancestral Home Differently

“Let’s watch a film,” he gently proposed after inviting me over. Wouldn’t hurt for a build-up, I mused, measuring my date once more and thinking if there’d be a better opportunity than this to figure out how his mind works. “Smooth,” I quipped.

On a frosty January night in Delhi-NCR, perhaps, no other climax could be better feigned but for two strangers, mildly buzzed and both miles away from home, to take recourse to streaming Indie films, and just getting the required cosy to ignite the right amount of warmth to ward off chills. No wonder, the brewing sexual tension warranted a welcome intervention.

While plenty of hints crept in his brief gesture of easing up and making things comfortable for me, what I wasn’t prepared for was the inexplicable rush of reminiscence that would course through my being as his mobile screen revealed itself with imagery I wouldn’t certainly imagine on a date night—tender as it grew.