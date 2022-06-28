Zubair, Teesta, Bhima Koregaon 'Evidence': Why are India’s Institutions Silent?

A big tree fell in the forest a few days ago. A news report published on 16 June in WIRED, a renowned tech magazine, highlights the controversial detention of human rights activists in the Bhima Koregaon violence case. It revealed a very disturbing chain of events. The report was about the fabrication of evidence. How that story was treated by all institutions reveals reams about the institutional collapse in India. The noise of crumbling institutions is louder than if an edifice of brick and mortar was to actually come crashing down.

The story, titled Police Linked to Hacking Campaign to Frame Indian Activists , builds on two reports earlier by The Washington Post. Those stories noted how reputed international forensic groups had uncovered the planting of digital documents on the computers of at least two of the 16 (now 15) Bhima Koregaon detainees. It was this very data, pointed out as dubious, that has been used as clinching evidence for their culpability. Without a proper trial, 14 of the 15 surviving accused remain in jail since 2019.