4 Years of Bhima Koregaon Violence: Stories of Loss, Fear, and Grief

On 1 January 2018, 44-year-old Rama Athavale and her family received a call that saved their lives. Her son's friend informed the family that a mob of around 200 people was headed towards their area, and the Athavales must hide.

The Dalit family spent the night inside a sewage pipe behind their house in Pune's Sanaswadi village and watched their house, grocery store, and a fabrication workshop being torched by the mob.

In the same locality lived 40-year-old Ramdas Lokhande, a journalist with popular Maharashtrian newspaper, Dainik Samrat. He was covering the bicentenary celebrations of the victory of Dalits against the Peshwas in the Bhima Koregaon Battle, when a mob knocked at his door. He escaped in time after being intimated by his friends, and never returned.