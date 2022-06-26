2002 Gujarat Riots: Who Are Teesta Setalvad, Sanjiv Bhatt, and RB Sreekumar?

In November 2004, Setalvad was accused of pressuring Zaheera Sheikh, the key witness in the Best Bakery case, to make certain statements. Later, in August 2005, the Supreme Court of India committee absolved her of the charges of inducement levelled against her by Zaheera and awarded a one-year jail term to Zaheera for perjury.

In 2013, twelve residents of the Gulbarg Society accused Setalvad of collecting donations in the name of riot victims but failing to use them for their benefit and sent a legal notice to her. The case is being investigated by the Gujarat Crime Branch.

In another controversy, it was alleged that Setalvad's Sabrang Communications which was not registered under the Foreign Contributions Regulation Act (FCRA) accepted donations from US-based Ford Foundation without the government's approval.

Over the years, Setalvad has been honoured with several national and international awards including the Chameli Devi Jain Award for Outstanding Women Mediaperson in 1993, Maharana Mewar Foundation's Hakim Khan Sur Award in 1999, Human Rights Award of the Dalit Liberation Education Trust in 2000, Nuremberg International Human Rights Award in 2003, and a Padma Shri in 2007 by the Government of India.