'I Have a Big Bruise on My Hand': Detained Activist-Journalist Teesta Setalvad
"They are taking me to the magistrate's court," Teesta Setalvad further informed reporters.
Activist-journalist Teesta Setalvad was brought to the Crime Branch, Ahmedabad, early on Sunday morning, 26 June, according to news agency ANI. She was detained on Saturday, 25 June, hours after Home Minister Amit Shah said in an interview that her NGO had spread "baseless" information regarding the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Shortly afterward, she was taken for a medical check-up at Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. In visuals that have emerged since, Setalvad can be heard saying: "I have a big bruise on my hand."
She also raised her hand to show the bruise, and said that officials have done that to her.
Further, Setalvad informed reporters that she is being taken to the magistrate’s court.
The officials arrived at her residence at 3 pm on Saturday afternoon. Setalvad was then taken to the Santacruz police station in Mumbai and subsequently transported to Ahmedabad.
The FIR
An FIR naming Setalvad, Sanjiv Rajendra Bhatt, and RB Sreekumar was filed at the DCB police station under Sections 468, 471, 194, 211, 218, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The FIR is based on a complaint filed by Darshansinh B Barad, police inspector, Detection of Crime Branch Ahmedabad City, in which he had cited the Supreme Court's judgment from Friday, 24 June, in Zakia Jafri's plea challenging the SIT probe in the Gujarat riots case.
Sreekumar has also been detained in the case.
(With inputs from ANI.)
