Why Rahul Gandhi’s Idea of India Just as a 'Union of States' Is Inadequate

However, the Marxist school has methodologically produced and instituted the narrative that India is not a nation but a territorial community without linguistic commonality, vivid economic and cultural disorientation, and a history of bourgeois domination.

The idea that India is not a nation but a union of states isn't the first time it is being pushed solely by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi but there has been an interminable attempt by the Congress and the Left at all levels to conceptualise India as a federal union where entities have a right to make choices and even secede.

Certainly, Marxists had the framework to contemn India as a nation and prioritise class conflict. Similarly, the imperialist agenda disparaged the country and accredited Britishers for the self-claimed “civilising mission.”

The Congress leadership from 1939 to 1945 saw a discernible shift from imagining India as a centralised federal structure to a loose federation, and it was reflected in the election manifesto by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in 1945. It was an attempt to appease the Muslim League, and since then, there have been numerous occasions where the Congress party and the leadership have given precedence to appeasement over national unity and interest.