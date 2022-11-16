Missile Hits Poland, Killing Two: Is This the Trigger for a Wider European War?

That an attack on a NATO country might not automatically trigger a collective response by the alliance seems to run contrary to popular wisdom. After all, doesn’t Article 5 of the NATO Treaty clearly state that an attack against one member is an attack against all of them?

It was certainly the case that Article 5 was invoked after the September 11 attacks on the US in 2001. So what’s different here?

For one thing, details about the explosion are still sketchy. It could have been a Russian missile (or missiles) that wandered off-target. It also could have been a Russian strike, perhaps intended for power generation stations near the west Ukrainian city of Lviv, that was knocked off course by Ukrainian air defences.