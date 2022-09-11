‘Ideology Will Be Azad’: Ghulam Nabi Azad Says Party Will Be Declared in 10 Days

The former leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha said the emphasis will be to struggle for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and protection of job and land rights of its people.

"My party will be development-oriented. It's agenda will be to give employment opportunities to the people," he added.

Azad said he was not against any political party, whether national or regional. "Many people across party lines are my friends," he said.

Azad, 73, ended his five-decade-long association with the Congress on August 26, terming the party "comprehensively destroyed". He had lashed out at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for "demolishing" the party's entire consultative mechanism.