As Queen Elizabeth is Laid to Rest, Future of the Crown Remains To Be Seen

Britain is now a more secular nation than, say, India or the United States. Church attendance is low and organised religion is in its long-term decline. Yet we still have an established church, given legal and constitutional preferment. It doesn’t make sense.

In the House of Commons, procedures have been made a little more contemporary but there’s still no electronic voting in the Commons chamber. When the Commons is close to full, many MPs have to stand. There’s only enough seating room for 450 of the 650 MPs – and no place to keep or take notes. It feels so amateur.

And the ornate gothic architecture of Parliament – the ancient busts and tapestries gives an aura of implacable resistance to the modern; the fusty, antique buildings suck the energy and innovative spirit out of those who come to Westminster, determined to achieve change. No wonder Britain likes to be stuck in the past.