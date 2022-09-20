Key Aspects Of The Queen's Funeral That Shed Light On Her Life
The congregation rose to sing the national anthem and it was "God save the King," not "God save the Queen".
A historic moment, witnessed by world leaders, royal families, and faith leaders, Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, September 19, was a public and a deeply personal occasion for many.
Since the death of Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1965, the Queen's funeral was the first state funeral and only the fourth to be held in the past 100 years.
Personal Affair
King Charles III and his siblings walked slowly behind their mother's coffin while entering the Westminster Abbey and the procession was attended by two of the Queen's great-grandchildren, nine-year-old Prince George, and seven-year-old Princess Charlotte.
A wreath made of flowers and foliage from the gardens of Buckingham Palace and royal residences Clarence House and Highgrove House adorned the Queen's coffin while the floral arrangement included a myrtle that was grown from a sprig which was originally in the Queen's wedding bouquet.
The wreath also included a handwritten note from the King saying,"In loving and devoted memory. Charles R."
According to a report by the CNN, the hymn that was sung at the Queen's wedding to Prince Philip also featured in the funeral music. Prince Philip, the Queen's husband of 73 years died in 2021.
Military Ceremonial Showcase
The funeral reflected the British military's ceremonial best as the Queen was also the commander in chief and had served in the armed forces during World War II.
Thousands of British Service members participated in the ceremony and marched through central London to accompany the Queen on her last journey.
Head Of Church Prayers
The Queen was also the formal head of the Church of England and the religious portion of the service portrayed that fact. The Dean of Westminster organised the order of service which was created in consultation with the Queen herself.
Remembering The Queen, Singing For The King
While Monday was supposed to be focused on celebrating the ruler that was, one moment in particular underlined the transition that marked the monarch's death--the congregation rose to sing the national anthem and it was "God save the King," not "God save the Queen".
(With inputs from CNN)
