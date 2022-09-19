ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Queen Elizabeth II State Funeral Held at London's Westminster Abbey
Indian President Droupadi Murmu, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were among hundreds who attended.
Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral service took place at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday, 19 September.
David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster, led the funeral but the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, gave the sermon and the commendation, which is the ceremonial moment when the Queen is entrusted to God.
Indian President Droupadi Murmu, United Sates President Joe Biden, and First Lady Jill Biden, were among hundreds of foreign royals and leaders from across the world who attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Here are a few glimpses of the funeral service at Westminster Abbey:
ADVERTISEMENT
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: London Queen Elizabeth II King Charles III
Published:
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×