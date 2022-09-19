Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral To Be Held Today at London's Westminster Abbey
Several world leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, are expected to attend the funeral service.
Hundreds of foreign royals and leaders from across the world are expected to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, 19 September, in London's Westminster Abbey.
Eighteen members of the Queen's family, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, will also be present, The Guardian reported.
President Droupadi Murmu also arrived in London on Saturday to attend the funeral.
The service is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm (Indian Standard Time) and will continue for about an hour.
The Queen's body was brought from Scotland's Balmoral Castle, where she passed away at the age of 96 on 8 September, to London's Buckingham Palace.
Last week, the coffin carrying the Queen's body was taken by a horse-drawn gun carriage to the Westminster Hall at the Houses of Parliament, where it lay in state for four days.
Who All Are Expected To Attend?
Following the state funeral, the first one that Britain will see in over six decades, the funeral procession will leave for Wellington Arch, and the casket will be placed in a hearse and taken to the St George's Chapel at the Windsor Castle, where a televised committal service will be held.
Apart from President Murmu, several dignitaries from across the world will attend the funeral service, including United States President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, among others.
Later in the day, a private family service will be held, during which the Queen will be buried with her late husband, Prince Phillip, at the St George's Chapel.
As a mark of respect, several businesses have announced that they will shut shop on Monday, including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Lidl, Aldi, and Primark, as per The Guardian.
(With inputs from The Guardian.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world
Topics: Funeral Britain Queen Elizabeth II
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.