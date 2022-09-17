Britain Standing United in Queues for the Queen Is an Exercise in Nationhood

People of all ages, colour and nations have found a common bonhomie. Some who spent the long hours of slowly shuffling through the winding serpentine queue that has spread to about 10 miles now, said that the walk was made easy with new friendships struck on the way, bonding so strongly that they have invited each other for Christmas dinner in advance.

As a friend of mine who went through an eight-hour queue told me, he had carried a book to read during the wait, instead, he spent the entire time chatting with people and handing his chocolate bar to an elderly lady who was feeling a bit tired. But strangely, most people noticed the silence that befell on all of them as they neared the Westminster Hall.

My friend went on to narrate, “The first view from atop the staircase was a feeling of awe and shock. I never knew the Crown jewels would shine so bright. But as I walked down the stairs there was a feeling of sadness, loss and respect."