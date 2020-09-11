Swami Agnivesh, ‘Monk’ Who Married Hinduism to Socialist Beliefs

I first heard of Swami Agnivesh when I was serving the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Geneva and he came there to testify before the Working Group on Contemporary Forms of Slavery at the United Nations Human Rights Commission.

Both the Working Group and the High Commission no longer exist, the latter having made way for the UN Human Rights Council and the former having been supplanted in 2007 by a different entity.

But the impact made by Agnivesh – a striking presence in saffron robes and turban, his words as fiery as his burning eyes flaming indignation behind frameless glasses – has never been forgotten by those who saw and heard him in action in Geneva.