UP Police’s Drone Surveillance: A Step Towards ‘Orwellian’ State?

(Disclaimer: The above-discussed position of law may change if the Data Protection Bill, 2019 is passed by the Parliament, as the Bill allows the state to obtain personal data of individuals without obtaining their consent for reasonable purposes which includes prevention and detection of unlawful activity. Under the Bill, use of drones to monitor individuals and their homes would arguably be legal on grounds of prevention of unlawful activities.)

(The author is a practicing advocate in New Delhi and is a graduate from National Law University, Jodhpur. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)