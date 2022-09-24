Indian American Arati Prabhakar Sets Record Again With US Senate Confirmation

The United States Senate voted to confirm Dr. Arati Prabhakar, an Indian American, as the next director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP). Prabhakar thus becomes the first woman, immigrant, and person of colour to ever serve in that role.

Confirmed with a 56-40 vote, Prabhakar will now be US President Joe Biden's Chief Advisor for Science and Technology, and a member of the cabinet.

Previously in June 2022, Biden had announced Prabhakar's nomination and praised her saying in a statement that she was,"a brilliant and highly -respected engineer and applied physicist."